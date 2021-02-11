The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday de-notified Sultan Muhammad Khan as Law Minister after a video leak showing him allegedly receiving money in exchange of his vote for 2018 Senate election.

A notification issued from the Governor’s office said Sultan Muhammad Khan has been de-notified as Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights. It said after de-notification from his respective office, he (Sultan Muhammad) has ceased to hold the portfolio of provincial minister with immediate effect.