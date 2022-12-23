ISLAMABAD: On Friday, a federal capital accountability court released Suleman Shehbaz , the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on bail in a case involving money laundering till January 7.

Suleman’s plea against surety bonds of Rs. 500,000 was approved by Accountability Court Judge Qamar Zaman. Additionally, he prohibited being detained in the matter by the Nation Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Through his attorney Amjad Parvez, the premier’s son had earlier in the day filed the petition. He contended that there was no legal basis for his arrest in the case. Suleman Shehbaz alleged that he was named an accused party in the case without his knowledge and that he never received a summons from the court.

He added that the legal requirements for labelling a suspect an offender were not met in his case. He argued his case and asked the judge to give him temporary bail in the case.

Suleman’s four-year exile in London came to an end earlier this month when he returned to Pakistan and brought himself in at the Islamabad High Court. The IHC granted 14-day protective bail in the money-laundering case on December 13.

He has been living in London since the NAB and FIA filed numerous cases against him in 2018, just before the general election, and he left Pakistan after attending a few hearings. Due to his lack of appearance in court, he had been declared a fugitive.