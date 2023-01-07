Suleman Shehbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had his bail extended in the money laundering case by a special court central in the capital of Punjab on Saturday.

Suleman showed up in court on January 7 after his bond ran out, and his attendance was noted. The judge was informed by his attorney that his client had contributed to the case’s inquiry.

While ordering the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) investigation officer to present the full investigation report at the next hearing of the case, the judge granted bail to the premier’s son until January 21.

He was given bail last month till January 7 in exchange for surety bonds totalling Rs. 500,000. In his appeal, the son of the premier claimed that there was no justification for his arrest in the matter.

Suleman Shehbaz alleged that without his knowledge, he was named the case’s proclaimed offender. He also claimed that he never received a summons from the court.

Additionally, he contended that in his situation, the legal requirements for labelling a suspect an offender had not been met. He raised the concerns and asked the court to grant him temporary release from the case.

Suleman’s four-year exile in London came to an end in December when he returned to Pakistan and brought himself in at the Islamabad High Court. In the money-laundering case, the IHC granted 14-day protective bail on December 13.