The #ThereIsHelp banner is reportedly being worked on by Twitter again. When users looked for material, this function pointed them toward suicide prevention hotlines.

Due to Elon Musk’s directives, the business had earlier in the week eliminated this safety measure.Twitter’s trust and safety chief, Ella Irwin, confirmed that the story had been taken down but noted that it was only a temporary measure.

Musk insisted that the feature was still available on Twitter on Saturday morning.

The message was still up, he declared, adding “This is fake news.” Twitter does not stop suicide, he continued. The banner wasn’t found despite Saturday afternoon searches on Engadget for topics like “suicide,” “COVID-19,” and other related queries.

Irwin claimed that Twitter would follow Google’s lead. When it comes to search results, the business “does incredibly well with these,” she continued, “and [we] are actually mirroring some of their strategy with the adjustments we are doing.”

Even though it was only temporary, some proponents of consumer safety criticised Twitter once the #ThereIsHelp banner vanished. A former representative of the organization’s Trust and Safety council was Eirliani Abdul Rahman.

Rahman noted that businesses sometimes work on safety features in parallel, leaving current ones in place and changing them, and that she found the situation “very unnerving and terribly troubling.”