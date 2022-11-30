QUETTA: The number of people killed in the targeted suicide attack on a police truck has risen after the woman hurt in the explosion passed away in Quetta. There were believed to be 27 injuries overall, including 23 police officers.

The injured woman passed away while receiving treatment, according to the police, who provided an update on the death toll. The majority of the injured, according to hospital administration, are not in immediate danger.

The initial statement from the law enforcement agency said that the explosion was intended to damage a police truck. The police officers and witnesses apparently received an urgent transfer to a nearby hospital.

As soon as the event was reported, police and rescue crews arrived at the explosion scene. The bomb disposal team was also contacted for assistance.

The explosion was a suicide assault, according to Quetta’s deputy inspector general Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, who stated this in a media interview after discovering the remains of a suicide bomber close to the crime scene. According to him, the explosion caused the police truck to overturn, and it then plunged into a ravine.

According to DIG Mehsar, who also supplied information about casualties and damaged civilian vehicles, the police officer was murdered as a result of being smashed under the truck when it fell into the ravine.The police truck and two nearby cars, along with three other vehicles, were all damaged in the explosion, according to the DIG.

During the ongoing polio drive, he claimed, police officers were being transported . Additionally, he claimed that the attack used about 20 to 25 kilogrammes of explosives.