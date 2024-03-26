In Bisham area of Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle full of gunpowder into a vehicle of Chinese engineers, resulting in the death of 6 people including 5 Chinese.

According to DIG Malakand, the vehicle was going to Kohistan from Islamabad. Chinese engineers were going to Dasocamp from Islamabad.

Six people, including five Chinese nationals, have been killed in the suicide attack.

DIG Malakand has said that the attackers rammed a car full of gunpowder with the car of Chinese passengers.

The driver of the Chinese passenger car was injured and has been shifted to the hospital.

After the incident, the security forces have surrounded the area.