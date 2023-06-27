It has been rumoured that Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will both be in a future movie together. He will reportedly have a lengthy cameo in the movie, which will mark Suhana’s theatrical outing. The Netflix film “The Archies,” which will be available later this year, will include Suhana for the first time.

Shah Rukh Khan is also currently working on a web series called “Stardom,” which his son Aryan Khan will be directing.

The online series will star a number of A-listers, including Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor, though it is unknown whether Shah Rukh will appear in a cameo role.

Recent allegations claim that Shah Rukh Khan will co-produce a movie with his daughter Suhana in it. After finishing her first movie, “The Archies,” which will be made available on Netflix India in November, Suhana made her theatrical debut.

Shah Rukh Khan is unlikely to play the lead in Suhana’s theatrical premiere, though. Rather, he will probably have a more significant part, similar to his portrayal of Jehangir Khan in Gauri Shinde’s 2016 film “Dear Zindagi.” Shah Rukh Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment co-produced the movie, which featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role and Shah Rukh as her therapist.