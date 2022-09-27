Senior Pakistani actress Hina Khawaja Bayat has appeared in numerous programs to date. Hina Khawaja began her career as an anchor before attempting her luck in the theatre industry. She is now regarded as one of Pakistan’s most talented and respectable senior actresses.

In her advice to young couples on how to have a successful marriage, she stated, “I’ve been happily married for the previous 30 years and the key tip to live a happy married life is respect.”

Respect is important in all aspects of life, not just how you communicate with one another. You must respect whatever they want and need, including their happiness.Respect is the foundation of love, and you should never let your ego stand in the way of your relationship.