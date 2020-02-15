Sugar, wheat price hike due to govt’s negligence, admits PM

Imran launches the global portal of Police Khidmat Markaz

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday admitted that sugar and flour crises happened due to government’s negligence.

Prime Minister was addressing distribution ceremony of Sehat Insaf Card in Governor House. He admitted that wheat crisis had been caused due to government’s negligence and said that he who knows who benefited from recent wave of inflation. Government was making a system which will identify in the future about any product that is about to be short in supply, he added.

Imran Khan said, “I never said that we will make Pakistan an Asian tiger. I said that we will make Pakistan a great nation by following the footsteps of state of Madina.”

He further added that the reason behind building Shaukat Khanum Hospital was because he can never forget the face of a cancer patient at Mayo Hospital.

He claimed that one of the biggest reasons behind PTI‘s two-third majority in KPK is the health cards system. For the first three to four years, the state of Madina was in great turmoil and the distribution of these health cards is just another step towards state of Madina, he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan held an important meeting with CM Punjab and directed him to expedite operation against hoarders and adulteration mafia.

On this occasion PM Imran Khan said that he approved an Rs15 billion relief package to provide relief to the masses as availability of everyday commodities at reasonable prices to the poor is among government’s top priorities.

PM launched global portal of ‘Police Khidmat Markaz’ during his visit to Safe City office and said that portal will facilitate overseas Pakistanis. Launch of global portal is a praiseworthy step by the police, he added.

PM further said that overseas Pakistani’s would hesitate to invest in Pakistan unless government provides safe environment. He added that economic growth is linked with improvement in law and order situation and wealth creation.

According to sources, the premier was also briefed on the scope of safe city project during his visit to the Punjab Safe City Authority headquarters and about making security effective through the project.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, and several members of the provincial assembly were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday launched the global portal of Police Khidmat Markaz at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in Lahore.

The premier was also briefed on the scope of safe city project during his visit to the Punjab Safe City Authority headquarters and about making security effective through the project.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister said that adopting modern policing tools were pivotal to overcome crimes in the society. Expressing his satisfaction over the performance of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), he said that there was need to expand network of the PSCA. The prime minister said that the portal would help facilitating the people and to get their problems resolved on speedy grounds. He said that keeping in view the available resources, the Punjab police had to work with more devotion and commitment to serve the people.

Necessary additional budget to the police department would be provided to enhance its output, he added. The prime minister said more vehicles would also be provided to the police for improving its performance. Imran Khan said that crimes existed in all over the world but effective measures to control them was a real challenge and a responsibility of the state. He said that overseas Pakistanis were an asset of the country and protection of their rights was among priorities of the government.

The prime minister said that genuine grievances of overseas Pakistanis would be resolved and their trust would be restored in the government. Earlier, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Secretary Azam Suleman and Provincial minister for Law Muhammad Basharat Raja received the Prime Minister while Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, Managing Director PSCA Ali Aamir Malik, CEO Akbar Nasir Khan and others were also present on the occasion. The IG Punjab and MD, PSCA gave a briefing to the prime minister about the safe city technology, domain of the PSCA and steps for effective security of the city through the authority. Prime Minister Imran Khan also visited various sections of the office. INP/NNI