Google has announced that it has succeeded in accurately predicting river floods in advance using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Keep in mind that Google has done a lot of work on AI technology in recent times.

The same technology was also used by the company to examine river systems.

The results of a study in this regard have been released in the journal Nature.

The study reported that AI technology successfully predicted river floods in some cases as early as 7 days in advance.

Remember that any type of early warning system for the most common natural disaster around the world is good news.

But predicting floods is not easy because most rivers do not have water flow gauges.

Considering this, machine learning models were trained by Google with all kinds of relevant data to solve this problem.

The company then generated spatial maps and ran millions of simulations of each location.

A combination of these techniques made it possible for machine learning models to accurately predict floods in advance.

Google hopes that these techniques will be used to solve problems on a global scale.

According to the research, on average the AI technology predicted floods 5 days in advance, but in some cases the AI models predicted floods 7 days in advance.

This will help improve flood forecasting systems in various regions such as Africa and Asia, the study said.

The research further stated that Google accurately predicted floods in 80 countries with this technology.

The company also publicized these predictions through Google Search, Google Maps, and Android notifications.

These details are also available on Google’s Flood Hub web app, which has been operational since 2022.