A cable cut in submarine cable system at a distance of almost 400 km off the coast of Pakistan is causing internet disruption across the country.

The TW1 cable system spans 1,300 km connecting Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

According to the statement issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority(PTA), internet services could cause disruption across Pakistan due to a cut reported in Trans World (TW1) submarine cable system.

A statement from PTA said that “a cable cut has been reported in Trans World (TW1) submarine cable system at about 6 PM on Monday, this fault has caused an outage of international bandwidth and may result in degradation of internet services for users of Transworld bandwidth.”

The statement issued by PTA in this regard further stated that is arranging Adhoc bandwidth in order to minimize the impact.

“The consortium is arranging Adhoc bandwidth to minimize the impact. Efforts are going on to ascertain the exact location of the fault and expected restoration time,” it added.