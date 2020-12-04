Galaxy Scroll would have a scrollable screen, triple cameras and an S Pen, according to this concept video.

We’ve already heard that Samsung may be looking to extend beyond foldable phones into a device with a scrollable screen. And now, thanks to a new concept video, we have a good look at what the rumored Galaxy Scroll might look like.

The jaw-dropping Galaxy Scroll concept video from Dutch 3D designer Jermaine Smit in partnership with LetsGoDigital , shows the phone in action rocking the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 S Pen in ways that’ll have you jonesing for your own device immediately. If the Galaxy Scroll depicted in the video looked any more realistic, we’d be wondering if it was the real thing.

The concept video shows the shiny S Pen being removed from its storage slot on the phone and surrounding the phone before it hovers above the screen.

The S Pen may be one of the highlights in Smit’s video, but it’s not the only noteworthy feature. The video, which purports to show a rollable Galaxy Note, provides a look at how the screen would expand as well as the triple rear camera array on the device’s back.