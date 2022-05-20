<!-- wp:image {"id":100478,"width":1057,"height":605,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-365.jpeg" alt="JUIF member to be elected deputy speaker unopposed" class="wp-image-100478" width="1057" height="605"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD:A group of students of postgraduate college <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Mansehra<\/a> and National University of Modern Languages (NUMLs) on Friday visited the<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> National Assembly <\/a>and witnessed its proceedings.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani announced their presence in the guests\u2019 gallery; <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/]" class="rank-math-link">parliamentarians<\/a> welcomed them by thumping the desk.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->