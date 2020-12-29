Later, the Vice Chancellor of Karakoram International University said in a press conference that a committee has been set up which will investigate and submit a report, but no report has been released yet.

Naveed Murtaza Chairperson of YAM Young Activists Movement said in a statement that instead of taking action against the university employee who had harassed a student at Karakoram International University in recent days, the students who raised their voices against the oppression and their arrest is unfair.

"We demand that Innocent Students should be released and that the Vice-Chancellor of Karakoram University, who is a staunch supporter of the alleged harasser and victim blamer should be be removed from his position" he added

