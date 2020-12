By @NaveedMurtaza11

Students protesting against sexual harassment were booked and remanded in custody.

A female Student of Karakoram International University was allegedly sexually harassed by officer of the scholarship department at University's main campus in Gilgit. The committee did not submit a report but two students were arrested.

According to initial reports, both students Faisal and Tauseef Abbas have been arrested and kept at the Karakoram International University Police Station.

According to sources Two Students who were protesting against alleged sexual harassment by employee of the Scholarship Department are arrested by Gilgit Police.

Last month, a Karakoram International University student not only appeared before a committee set up by the university to accuse a scholarship department official of sexual harassment, but also submitted a written request.

University students protested, which was assured by the university administration of an impartial investigation, after which the protest was postponed.

Later, the Vice Chancellor of Karakoram International University said in a press conference that a committee has been set up which will investigate and submit a report, but no report has been released yet.

Naveed Murtaza Chairperson of YAM Young Activists Movement said in a statement that instead of taking action against the university employee who had harassed a student at Karakoram International University in recent days, the students who raised their voices against the oppression and their arrest is unfair.

"We demand that Innocent Students should be released and that the Vice-Chancellor of Karakoram University, who is a staunch supporter of the alleged harasser and victim blamer should be be removed from his position" he added