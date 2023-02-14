HYDERABAD: Just before the school’s scheduled closing time, a sixth-grade pupil at a private school is accused of committed suicide from jumping to the third level of the building.

In the confines of this Qasimabad police station, the incident occurred on Monday at a school close to the Sehrish Nagar neighbourhood.

The youngster, who appeared to be 12 or 13, was observed climbing up the classroom hallway wall and then jumping down, according to surveillance footage the police claimed to have obtained.

He continued by saying that a person who was purported to be a school official could be seen walking towards her, seemingly in an effort to prevent her from committing herself.

A 4-person team led by ASP Alina Rajpar has been established by SSP Hyderabad Ajmad Shaikh to look into the event.