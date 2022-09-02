Jason Roy has been cut from England’s Twenty20 World Cup roster as the opener takes the fall for his recent struggles.

Throughout the summer, Roy had a string of poor performances for England and had a terrible time in The Hundred, averaging 8.5 over six innings for Oval Invincibles and producing three ducks.

Previously, the 32-year-old was a crucial component of England’s white-ball teams.

Rob Key, director of cricket for England, said, “It’s horrible timing, he’s struck a rough run of form at the worst time.”As much as anything else, the game is about confidence. We would be gambling on his regaining form.

Harry Brook of Yorkshire and Phil Salt of Lancashire were both a part of the 15-member squad for the competition in Australia, which will take place in October.

Ben Stokes will move up to number four after Jonny Bairstow moves up to open alongside England’s white-ball skipper Jos Buttler, according to Key, who oversaw the selection process.

Since March 2021, Stokes, England’s Test captain, has been absent from all of his team’s T20 games.” Ben Stokes should benefit from all we’re doing by having a more satisfying role, we hope.

In such important games, I believe that will bring out the best in him “said Key.” Ben Stokes isn’t at his best when he enters the game later.

The phrase “the big moments find him” is one of the best in his documentary, and you want to give him that chance. In T20 cricket, I don’t believe we have ever done it.”

Although Mark Wood and Chris Woakes last played on the March Test tour of the West Indies, they were nevertheless selected since both fast bowlers have now fully recovered from their injuries.

Richard Gleeson, one of three traveling reserves along with Tymal Mills and Liam Dawson, is outnumbered by that trio.