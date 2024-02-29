Traders and industrialists have reacted strongly to the hike in electricity price by Rs 7 per unit.

Industrialists say that Nepra has increased the cost of electricity by Rs 7 per unit due to fuel adjustment surcharge, which will increase production cost, industry difficulties and inflation. Businesses cannot afford such an increase in electricity bills. It is a suicide attack, it will further increase the inflation, the government should be aware.

An important decision of the supervisory federal cabinet regarding electricity and gas prices

The business class says that the companies have considered the increase in fuel adjustment surcharge as an easy solution, the companies should reduce their lavish expenses, thus if the factories are closed, unemployment will reach its peak.