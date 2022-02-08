ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Tuesday said that strong Pakistan from every aspect was the guarantor of Kashmir’s independence from illegal Indian occupation.

“Pakistan would raise the issue of Kashmir in a full and effective manner at the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ meeting here next month.

He said” Atrocities on unarmed civilians in Occupied Kashmir is a disgrace on the face of India. Due to the Hindutva, India has been exposed all over the world.

They have taken heinous measures aimed at suppressing the ongoing people’s struggle for self-determination in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and changing the proportion of the Muslim population in the occupied valley.”

The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir expressed that India has imprisoned the entire leadership of the Hurriyat Conference in the occupied territories and unfortunately great leaders of the Kashmir freedom campaign including Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai were martyred in the custody of Indian forces.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that the Government of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan had strongly reacted to the Indian government’s August 5 move. Kashmir issue will be raised at every forum of the world. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the issue of Kashmir during his address to the UN General Assembly and during his visits to foreign countries.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that India has increased oppression and barbarism in the occupied Kashmir valley. The President said that after the decision of the All Parties Conference and consultation with the Kashmiri leaders, a big rally is being organized in the federal capital Islamabad on February 24 to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level.