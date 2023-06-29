Pakistan has strongly condemned the desecration and burning of the Holy Quran on the day of Eid-ul-Adha outside the mosque in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.

In a statement, the Foreign Office has said that Pakistan condemns the desecration of the Holy Quran outside the mosque in Sweden, discrimination, hatred and incitement to violence in the name of freedom of expression and protest are in no way justified. can be given

The Foreign Office says that international law obliges all states to prevent any act of promoting religious hatred that could lead to incitement to violence. According to the Foreign Office, incidents of this type of Islamophobia in the West over the past few months raise serious questions about the laws that allow acts of hate.

The Foreign Office says that Pakistan’s concerns on the above-mentioned incident are being conveyed to Sweden. The international community should take concrete measures against Islamophobia and anti-Muslim sentiments. It should be noted that yesterday, the police of Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, refused to allow a citizen to burn the Holy Quran several times, but the local court declared the decision of the police against the freedom of expression.

After which the local police allowed the citizen to demonstrate outside the city’s main Jamia Masjid on the day of Eid, after which yesterday he burnt the Holy Quran and desecrated the holy book of Muslims.

Strict security arrangements were made by the police on this occasion.

The Muslims there protested strongly against the desecration of the Holy Quran and chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ while the police detained a Muslim for stone pelting.

It should be remembered that earlier in Sweden, right-wing anti-Islamic extremists burnt the Holy Quran, after which large-scale protests broke out.