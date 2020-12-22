ISLAMABAD: The administration of Islamabad International Airport has adopted strict measures by starting screening of passengers arriving from Britain amid fears of new COVID-19 strains in the United Kingdom (UK) and other countries.

Following the directives of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the airport administration in Islamabad made special arrangements for COVID-19 screening of passengers coming from the UK.

Sources told that a health team was deputed at the Islamabad airport to collect samples of travellers from the UK to Pakistan. It is noteworthy to mention here that Virgin Atlantic and British Airways are operating in Islamabad to transport passengers from Britain.

Earlier, the aviation authority announced to impose a ban on UK flights from Tuesday mid-night due to the spread of new coronavirus strains in Britain and other countries.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan had declared a temporary suspension on all incoming flights from the United Kingdom for at least a week on the premise of new COVID strain detection in England which is ‘more transmissible than other previously known strains’.

“Direct or indirect travel from the UK would be temporarily suspended, starting 11:59 PM on 22nd of December 2020,” the press release on the new development read.

According to the notification, all travellers who are in or have been in the UK over the past 10 days will not be allowed entry into Pakistan.

However, the press statement read that passengers in transit in the UK, who do not leave airside during the transit will be allowed entry in the country.

According to the press release, preliminary analysis of new COVID strain suggests that this particular mutation is approximately 70 per cent more transmissible. “However, so far, there is no evidence to suggest that the infection caused by this strain is any more severe.”