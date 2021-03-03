As Prime Minister Imran khan was already sure about the horse trading in senate elections and fought a long legal battle for getting rid of it but ended up in a null and void situation.

Here comes the day when his reservations came true . the point is that the strongest person in the country is unable to get rid of this bogus system then who will.

It clearly seems that in the battle against this theft, status co stands united and tried their best to not to change the system and eventually the result is seen.

The upper house of Pakistan is a symbol of provincial supremacy and it is considered that intellectuals from all the provinces come together to make the laws for the nation but what can one expect from the house which is based on horse trading.

The battle is still on and it is expected that the PM will fight this battle on all forums, and to get rid of such evils it is necessary to win this battle and make a clean and clear system for the prosperity of this nation.