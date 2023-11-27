In a bid to fortify the collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in skills development and manpower exchange, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), JawadSohrab Malik, spearheaded a significant delegation that visited the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) in Riyadh.

This delegation, comprised of key figures including Ambassador of Pakistan Ahmad Farooq, Director General of Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment (BEOE) AkramKhawaja, Joint Secretary Emigration Aurangzeb, and Community Welfare Attachés, engaged in pivotal discussions with their Saudi counterparts.

The Saudi representation included Deputy Governor Eng. Abdulrahman Almarwani, Director General of International Cooperation Eng. Sultan Alsunaya, Supervisor at the Deputy Governor Office for Training and Quality Policies, Dr. Khaled Al-Othman, and International Cooperation Specialist at the Directorate of International Cooperation, KhaledAlshehri.

The meeting was marked by a warm welcome extended by the Deputy Governor of TVTC, setting the stage for a productive exchange. The TVTC team showcased their operations via a comprehensive presentation, shedding light on their significant role in enhancing the skills of Saudi nationals.

SAPM JawadSohrab Malik commended TVTC’s pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s skills development landscape. The meeting revolved around fostering deeper cooperation in advancing the skill sets of workers. Notably, plans are underway for Navtec and TVTC to ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to solidify this partnership further.

This visit stands as a testament to both countries’ commitment to creating fresh opportunities for Pakistani workers within Saudi Arabia, emphasizing mutual collaboration in skill enhancement and development initiatives.

Continuing the momentum, SAPM Malik visited Tamkeen Human Resources accompanied by key officials. Welcomed by CEO TamkeenFaris Al-Hanaki, Malik was apprised of the company’s operations, particularly highlighting the burgeoning demand for skilled personnel, especially in the healthcare and hospitality sectors.

CEO Faris Al-Hanaki expressed Tamkeen’s readiness to collaborate extensively with OEC and other entities to bolster the import of manpower from Pakistan. Recognizing the potential in these sectors, SAPM Malik pledged unwavering support for swift and seamless manpower export from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, Malik highlighted the establishment of a Saudi desk within Pakistan’s Ministry of OP&HRD, dedicated to resolving all recruitment-related issues, showcasing a proactive approach to streamlining the recruitment process.

Emphasizing the need for upskilling Pakistani workers and professionals to align with the demands of the Saudi market, both sides concurred on establishing training centers in Pakistan. These centers aim to impart tailored training to workers before their deployment to Saudi Arabia, ensuring their preparedness and competence in meeting industry needs.

The visit serves as a pivotal step towards fostering a robust partnership, affirming the commitment of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to deepen cooperation in skills development and manpower exchange, thereby creating a more conducive environment for the growth and prosperity of both nations.