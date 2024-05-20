Rawalpindi, May 20, 2024: In a significant stride towards bolstering bilateral ties, General Angus J. Campbell, Chief of Defence Forces Australia, embarked on an official visit to Pakistan to partake in the 13th Round of Pakistan-Australia Defence and Security Talks and the 10th Round of 1.5 Track Security Dialogue.

Today marked a pivotal moment as General Campbell convened with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at the esteemed Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. The rendezvous saw the convergence of two eminent military figures engaging in comprehensive deliberations spanning defence and security cooperation, regional dynamics, and the global security landscape.

Amidst the exchange, both stalwart leaders reiterated their unwavering commitment to fortify and elevate security and defence collaboration between their respective nations. The discourse underlined the shared aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

A poignant moment unfolded as the Australian dignitaries, resonating with admiration, commended the commendable professional acumen exhibited by the Pakistan Armed Forces. They lauded Pakistan’s steadfast resolve in combating terrorism and its persistent endeavors towards fostering regional tranquility.

Prior to the substantive discussions, General Campbell was accorded a distinguished honor as he received a “Guard of Honour” from a meticulously assembled tri-services contingent upon his arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters.

The convergence of General Campbell and General Mirza not only symbolizes the enduring camaraderie between Pakistan and Australia but also heralds a promising trajectory for fortified strategic cooperation in the realm of defence and security.

As the talks progress, the collective gaze remains fixed on the prospect of further collaborative endeavors aimed at safeguarding shared interests and advancing mutual objectives on the global stage.