Karachi: Stormy winds blew in Shahr Quaid, the wind speed is 45 km per hour which is expected to increase to 60 km, trees and billboards are expected to fall due to strong wind.

According to reports, the distance of Cyclone Biparjoy from Karachi has decreased, due to which the city of Quaid has come under the influence of stormy winds, the flow of traffic has been affected due to severe stormy and dusty air and people are immediately going to their homes.

There was light drizzle along with strong wind. Due to the wind, motorcyclists are facing difficulties in traveling, bikes are being waved by strong wind and visibility is reduced due to fog. Citizens of the storm that hit the city have started uploading videos and photos on social media, which are going viral.