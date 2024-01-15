A member of the Zionist War Cabinet has told Netanyahu to stop lying to himself.

According to the Israeli media, in the cabinet meeting, Israeli minister Eisenkot said that time is running out of our hands very quickly, and with each passing day, the lives of the Israeli hostages are in danger.

He said that it is enough, now we have to stop lying to ourselves, we have to change our strategy to free the hostages.

It should be noted that the son and nephew of the Israeli Minister Eisenkot were killed while fighting against Hamas in Gaza.

Israel’s war-obsessed Prime Minister Netanyahu rejected the advice of his cabinet minister and called military action the only solution.