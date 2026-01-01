Former captain of the national cricket team and world-renowned bowler known as the Sultan of Swing has warned Pakistanis on the arrival of the New Year and advised them to stop eating like scumbags.

The Sultan of Swing released his video statement on the social networking site in which he wished his fans and all Pakistanis a Happy New Year 2026.

Wasim Akram warned in his video message that the diabetes rate in Pakistan has reached 33 percent, which means that a quarter of the nation has been affected by this disease.

He advised Pakistanis to check their sugar levels, show them to the doctor and stop going to the doctors.