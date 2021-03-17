ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed his ministers to cancel public gatherings on account of the coronavirus pandemic and instead take steps to control inflation.

While chairing PTI political committee’s meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran asked his ministers to stop criticising the opposition, and focus on their performances instead. The meeting was attended by federal ministers Sheikh Rashid, Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and others. The meeting discussed the country’s current political situation, particularly the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) meeting to be held tomorrow (Thursday, March 18). Making members of his cabinet realize that already two and a half years of the government had passed, the prime minister stressed the need for working with more vigour and enthusiasm.

