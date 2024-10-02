A temporary thaw on political landscape coupled with economic stability achieved after the International Monetary Funds’ (IMF) first tranche on Sept 30, the Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) continued to witness upward mobility in the first half of the day but shares started to decline after a while.

The KSE-100 index stood at 82,308 points after losing 228 points.

The eagerly-awaited approval of a $7 billion loan by the International Montetary Fund (IMF) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s glad tidings created a positive impact on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).