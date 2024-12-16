Karachi: The Pakistan Stock Exchange started trading with a strong rally, with the index crossing two new levels, setting a new record.

On the first day of the trading week, the bullish trend that has been going on for the past few weeks is prevailing and the market started with a big rally of 1290 points, as a result of which the KSE 100 index rose to 115593 points.

Later, the index saw a rally of 1499 points, due to which the 100 index further rose to 115800 points, however, later the PSX recorded a rally of 1801 points, as a result of which the 100 index crossed two levels of 115,000 and 116,000 points, as a result of which the 100 index rose to a high of 116103 points.

It should be noted that last week too, the PSX had crossed three new highs as a result of record rally.