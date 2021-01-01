QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that concrete steps are being taken to promote tourism and protect archaeological sites in the province.

Chairing a meeting in Quetta to review the progress on development schemes related to promotion of tourism and culture, he said that promoting tourism, culture and art will reflect the positive image of the province. The chief minister instructed to establish offices at divisional level to promote tourism. He also directed to take steps for registration and licensing of hotels and rest houses in the province.

Jam Kamal also said the provincial government has been working on an effective policy for the development of the province’s 700km long coastline to yield major energy and tourism benefits. Earlier, the secretary culture and tourism briefed the meeting that the master planning is being done in Ziarat and Shaban valleys. He also apprised the meeting about the progress made in the projects of establishment of Beach Model Parks at Gadani, Kund Malir, Ormara, Pasni and Gwadar.

Earlier in December, Balochistan Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar said that the provincial government is taking effective steps to promote tourism. “The federal government will double the national highway from Karachi to Chaman and soon work will start on the project,” Asghar said, while speaking to journalists during his visit to Hinglaj Nani Temple and Kund Malir.

The secretary noted that Kund Malir was a beautiful golden beach and that practical steps would be taken for further improving the coastline. He observed that tourists from across the country were visiting the resort and measures for better security and provision of basic facilities including a building would be ensured. “Kund Malir is a beautiful picnic point. Such destinations have special attention from tourists,” he remarked.