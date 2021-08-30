LAHORE: The Steering Committee on Monday approved various proposals and initiatives for participation in Dubai EXPO-2020.

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the 2nd meeting of Steering Committee held at Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bukht, Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr. Wasif Khurshid, secretaries of various relevant departments, Chairman TEVTA, Chairman PIEDMC and concerned officers attended the meeting.

Dr. Erfa Iqbal CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade gave a detailed briefing on the steps taken to participate in Dubai EXPO.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the Punjab government would fully participate in Dubai EXPO-2020 in November. The Punjab Business Investment Conference will be held at the Dubai EXPO. The culture and trade of the province will be fully highlighted. He said that foreign investors would also be made aware of the investor friendly environment and investment opportunities.

Provincial minister directed to focus on the promotion of IT industry in Dubai EXPO and said that all the chambers of commerce and industries of Punjab should have proper representation in Dubai EXPO.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that more than 100 events including seminars and panel discussion will be organized in Dubai EXPO so the concerned departments should send their contents for the approval of the steering committee.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Buksh said that Dubai EXPO should be fruitful in bringing new investment in Punjab and all departments should highlight their projects and investment opportunities in Dubai EXPO.