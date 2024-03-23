By including the FIA in the exercise, the administration has acknowledged that, despite its start last September, the nation’s continuing campaign to combat gas and electricity theft has not yet yielded the expected outcomes. With backing from the provincial governments, the utilities’ anti-theft campaign appears to have already lost some of its original vigour. Restoring the “energy sector’s viability” would be one of the four main areas of reforms under the Fund’s next medium-term loan that Pakistan is seeking for lowering its external sector vulnerabilities and shoring up international reserves. This statement appears to be the driving force behind the decision to bring in the FIA to reenergize the campaign. The initiative, which peaked between September and December, only managed to reduce electricity theft by Rs14 billion, while recovering Rs58 billion in arrears and detection bills. In contrast, a total of Rs237 billion worth of electricity was stolen in 2022. The caretaker setup estimated the losses to the power sector at Rs589 billion in September 2023. The Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission discovered in 2020 that theft and other issues were causing the gas supply chain to lose over $2 billion annually. It is no secret that the circular debt of the energy sector as a whole, which has surged to over Rs5 trillion, is largely caused by electricity and gas theft. We might be inundated with “success stories” for a few weeks until the excitement wears off. Complete eradication of energy theft is necessary to reduce the cost of gas and electricity, which is a key reason why individuals steal gas and electricity, and to limit the rise of the circular debt. Honest consumers bear this cost in the form of increased rates or budget subsidies. Nevertheless, the government’s administrative actions are insufficient to bring the situation under control. If it wants long-term outcomes, it will need to make rapid progress towards smart metering and build in distribution infrastructure.