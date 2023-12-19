THE ECP’S most recent voter data portends advancement. Pakistan’s election gender gap has significantly narrowed to less than 10 metres. With more than 128 million voters cast ballots altogether, women now make up 46.13 percent of the electorate. Although encouraging, this change highlights a persistent problem: the need for consistent efforts to close this gap and increase women’s engagement in our democratic processes.

The provinces differ in how equally the narrowed gender gap is distributed, despite its significance. The province with the largest gender gap among voters is Punjab, followed by Sindh, KP, and Balochistan, with a difference of over 5 million. While districts in Punjab have more than 48 percent of female voters, South Waziristan (Lower) in KP has significantly lower female voter percentages—as low as 34.54 percent. This discrepancy indicates the areas in which focused interventions are most needed in addition to reflecting the diverse sociopolitical environments of various provinces. Political parties bear a large portion of the burden for closing this gap even further. Their duty extends beyond mere competition in elections; they are, in essence, the guardians of our democracy and must lead the charge in programmes geared at increasing and facilitating women’s voting. This responsibility includes a variety of activities, such as launching awareness campaigns and putting policies in place to guarantee the availability of secure and easily accessible polling places and to remove societal barriers that prevent women from participating in politics.

Furthermore, it is impossible to overestimate the influence that communities have in influencing perceptions of women’s voting rights. It is crucial to make extensive efforts to inform and involve people, particularly in areas where there are noticeable gender differences. The goal of this participation must go beyond tokenistic strategies and truly empower women by challenging ingrained patriarchal norms that limit their political agency. Looking back at previous election histories, the gender gap has been a recurring problem, peaking at 13.17m in 2016.

The recent decrease is a glaring example of the coordinated efforts made by the ECP and other stakeholders. But the goal goes beyond simply lowering the number; it also seeks to attain gender parity in terms of voting participation.

The closing of this difference is a significant turning point that indicates progress but also serves as a reminder that there is still a long way to go before future elections. It is critical to understand that a democracy’s genuine strength is demonstrated by its diversity. Communities, civic organisations, and political parties must continue their joint efforts to guarantee that every voter’s voice—regardless of gender—is respected and heard at the polls. All facets of society must demonstrate unshakable dedication and coordinated activity in order to progress towards an inclusive, egalitarian democracy. Let this be the kind of legacy we want to leave behind for the next generation.