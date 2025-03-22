On March 23rd, As the Great Nation of Pakistan proudly celebrates Pakistan National Day, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Resident Embassy Staffs felicitate the Government and Nation of Pakistan on this Auspicious Occasion.

While standing in solidarity with the Government and People of Pakistan, we pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Great Pakistani philosopher, Allama Iqbal.

During the decades, as a Nation, Pakistan has proved to be Resilient, Courageous and Faithful in the face of extraordinary circumstances and stood the test of time.

Based upon the firm determination of the two leaderships, Iran and Pakistan cherish exemplary relations in all-round areas based upon the principles of Islamic brotherhood, good neighborliness, mutual respect and comity.

On the 86th Pakistan Day, our profound wishes go for enduring Peace, Progress and Security of Pakistan.

Iran-Pakistan Doosti Paindabad!

Yaum-e-Pakistan Mubarak

https://x.com/IraninIslamabad/status/1903399761249452176?t=nd2Q9fDGxPSWtteLhyrNCQ&s=19

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1BV18SWJtz/