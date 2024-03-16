KARACHI: The State Bank has denied reports of issuing plastic currency notes.

In a statement issued by the State Bank, the news of issuing plastic notes has been denied.

Pakistan plans to introduce plastic currency to prevent fake currency

The State Bank officials termed as baseless the news of issuing new polymer notes (plastic notes) circulating on social media for the past few days and said that there is no plan or proposal under consideration to make the notes polymer (plastic notes).

It should be noted that the news of issuing new plastic notes to prevent fake currency and giving a briefing to the IMF delegation in this regard came out yesterday.