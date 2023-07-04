State Bank of Pakistan has released a new commemorative note of Rs75 on the occasion of its 75th anniversary.

According to reports, Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmad said that today is a historic day and accordingly he is issuing a new commemorative note of Rs75, which will be issued only once.

The new Rs 75 note issued by the State Bank has the image of Quaid-e-Azam on the front and Fatima Jinnah on the back, while windmills and solar panels have been made on the note to highlight the importance of alternative energy.

It should be noted that the State Bank building made with calligraphy on the note is also present on the note.