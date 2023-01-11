The sports and tourism minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, announced plans to elevate the traditional winter festival held in the region to a national event by inviting people from other parts of the country to participate starting from next year. The festival began in Ghanche district on Saturday.

Shyok Winter Festival: A celebration of culture and tradition in Gilgit Baltistan

The Shyok Winter Festival, which is a three-day event, takes its name from a river that flows through the area. It was organized by the district administration in partnership with the Canadian High Commission and the Aga Khan Rural Support Program. The festival has attracted a large number of attendees who are interested in experiencing the cultural and traditional games of Gilgit Baltistan, as well as ice hockey, which has been introduced to the area for the first time.

The sports and tourism minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, stated that the Shyok Winter Festival is the first in a series of winter sports events planned for the region. He mentioned that similar festivals are planned for other districts including Ghizer, Hunza, Skardu, Astore and Diamer this year. The minister also said that next year, they will organize a winter festival on a national level, and people from other provinces will also be invited to participate. Gilgit Baltistan is a mountainous area located in Pakistan’s northern region and it borders China and Afghanistan. It is known for its beautiful landscapes and it’s a popular tourist destination. In 2018, Forbes listed it as one of the “coolest places” to visit.

K2, world’s second-highest mountain, a major attraction for high-altitude climbers

According to the sports and tourism minister, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, nearly two million local and international backpackers attended various festivals in Gilgit Baltistan last year. Additionally, more than 155 high-altitude climbers successfully summited K2, the second-highest mountain in the world, which is located in the region. The minister expressed the desire to see tourists visiting Gilgit Baltistan in the winter season as well and the purpose of promoting winter activities is to keep the area open for tourism throughout the year.

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan highlights Gilgit Baltistan’s potential for ice hocke

During the opening ceremony of the festival, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Leslie Scanlon, emphasized the potential for Gilgit Baltistan to generate more tourism by arranging activities such as this festival. She stated that while Gilgit Baltistan is already well-known for its rock climbing, trekking, and mountaineering, she hopes that it will also become recognized as a world-famous region for ice hockey for all genders. Rana Haider Tahir, Assistant commissioner in Ghanche district, also stated that this event has a big potential for development in the area. Inauguration of Museum, IT Park, and School for People with Disabilities during the festival