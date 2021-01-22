Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming Pakistan-South Africa Test and T20I series.Renowned names Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan and Wasim Khan will be joined by former South African batsman Daryll Cullinan, renowned commentator Mike Haysman and former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull. Zainab Abbas will be the presenter for both Test and T20I series.

Wasim would be calling the Tests while Doull would be engaged in the T20I series, scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.Cullinan, Doull and Haysman have expressed their joy as they expect a thrilling and competitive series.

“I’m thrilled to be back in Pakistan and looking forward to seeing a very competitive series between two very talented teams,” Cullinan said.“I can’t wait to see two high-quality fast bowling attacks go head to head in the T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa,” Doull said.

“I distinctly remember saying on-air as the second Test concluded in Pakistan in 2003 (Pakistan vs South Africa series) that there is nothing to separate these two sides. Here we are 18 years later ready to resume that battle and this historic tour promises an epic encounter. I will be delighted to call it live,” Haysman said.Note, the first Test between both sides starts at the National Stadium Karachi on Tuesday, 26 January.