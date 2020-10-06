Standing firm amid challenges hallmark of IK’s personality: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid a solid foundation for solution of the decades old problems of the country. Felicitating the Prime Minister on his birthday in a tweet on Monday, the minister said that standing firm in the face of challenges is the hallmark of Imran Khan’s personality. He said, “We will succeed under the bold leadership of the Prime Minister.”He said that Imran Khan has become a face of Pakistan Separately Shibli Faraz has asked the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to come back to Pakistan and face all cases. Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif has deceived and misled the entire nation and the court regarding his health. He said that the PML-N supremo went abroad to play reprehensible and dirty politics by mocking and attacking the national institutions to appease India and is speaking the language of Pakistan’s enemy by criticising the judiciary and armed forces. He said the government has already constituted a parliamentary committee to take effective measures to bring him back. Faraz said Nawaz Sharif has made illegal properties and assets by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly. TLTP