On the day of the nation’s 75th Independence \Day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is preparing to hold a “great power display” in Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium to commemorate Pakistan’s “haqeeqi (genuine) freedom.”

Across order to broadcast Imran Khan’s address live, screens have been placed up in the nation’s major cities.

The party last week changed the location of its August 13 power show from Islamabad’s Parade Ground to Lahore’s hockey stadium, only hours after the TLP announced its “Nazriya PakistanMarch” & conference at the Faizabad Interchange in the federal capital.

Imran has escalated his criticism of the ruling coalition since his dismissal in April and has consistently claimed that now the United States ousted him from the position of prime minister through the current leaders.

This will be his first major event since the PTI won handily in the by-elections for Punjab in July and took control in the province.

As the party’s “fight for true freedom has entered its last stage,” PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry told reporters earlier today at the rally’s location that former PM Imran will disclose the next course of action.