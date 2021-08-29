MULTAN: Sui Southern Gas Company(SSGC) defeated Muslim Club Chman by 2-1 goals and got 3 points in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, here.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) took 1-0 lead at the end of the first half. In the 43rd minutes of the first half, Zain ul Abideen scored first goal for Sui Southern Gas Company(SSGC).

A penalty kick was awarded by the Referee to Muslim FC for foul playing in the 48th minutes, Hikmat Ullah kicked and equalized the score 1-1. The second goal was scored by Ali Khan niazi for SSGC in the 90th minutes of game. The match was locked 2-1 goals at the end of the scheduled times.

Zainul Abideen and Ali Khan Niazi well played for SSGC while Asimat Ullah and Hikmat Ullah were outstanding for Mulsim Club.

Referee showed yellow card for twice times to Siraj ud din for Musim Club in the 83rd minutes and 90th minutes and he sent to him outside from ground during the match. 10 players of Muslim Club were playing till the injuries times

So far, SSGC played four match in the league, one won against Muslim Club and another three matches were lost against Pakistan WAPDA,Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and Pakistan Airforce.

Tariq Lutfi and Abdul Qadeer(Senior) are performing the duties of Head Coach with SSGC and Muslim Club respectively.

Referee Adnan Anjum supervised the match while assisted by Mehboob Ali and Majid khan.