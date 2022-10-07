COLOMBO: The rights organisation that brought the lawsuit against the former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said in a statement on Friday that Sri Lanka’s top court had authorised proceedings against him.

The court also permitted legal action to be taken against the nation’s former finance minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, and two of its former central bank governors.

The lawsuit, brought by the human rights organisation Transparency International, demands that the island nation’s leaders take responsibility for causing its greatest financial catastrophe in more than seven decades.