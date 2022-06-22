COLOMBO: The maiden of Charith Asalanka On Tuesday, Sri Lanka won the series by four runs thanks to a one-day international century and an inspired spin attack.

The left-handed Asalanka made 110 to lead Sri Lanka to a total of 258 all out, which was enough to give the hosts an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series in Colombo.

Australia were bowled out for 254 after opener David Warner’s 99, and the island nation won its first bilateral series against the Aussies in over a decade. They last triumphed in 2010.

Spinners Dhananjaya de Silva and Jeffrey Vandersay each took two wickets, as did fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne, the team’s only regular seamer.