<!-- wp:image {"width":1078,"height":647} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/62831fbe25e84.jpg" alt="A driver of an autorickshaw sleeps inside his rickshaw while waiting in a line to buy petrol at a fuel station, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka on May 16, 2022. \u2014 Reuters" width="1078" height="647"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>COLOMBO: Sri Lanka\u2019s new prime minister said on Monday the <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">crisis-hit nation<\/a> was down to its last day of petrol, as the country\u2019s power minister told citizens not to join the lengthy fuel queues that have galvanised weeks of anti-government protests.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Ranil Wickremesinghe, appointed prime minister on Thursday, said in an address to the nation the country urgently needed $75 million in foreign exchange to pay for essential imports.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cAt the moment, we only have petrol stocks for a single day. The next couple of months will be the most<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> difficult ones<\/a> of our lives,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe must prepare ourselves to make some sacrifices and face the challenges of this period.\u201d Two shipments of petrol and two of diesel using an Indian <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">credit line <\/a>could provide relief in the next few days, he added, but the country is also facing a shortage of 14 essential medicines.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->