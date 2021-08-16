KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has extended the last date for the payment and sales tax returns filing for July 2021.

In a circular issued on Monday, the SRB said that taxpayers can make payment of sales tax on services for the period of July 2021 up to August 24, 2021. Further, the taxpayers can file their monthly sales tax returns for July 2021 up to August 27, 2021.

The provincial tax authority extended the date, considering holidays on account of the Independence Day and Ashura.

Earlier last week, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extended the last date for payment and filing return for the month of July 2021.

According to a circular, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Section 43 of the Federal Excise Act 2005, the Federal Board of Revenue has extended the date of payment and submission of sales tax & federal excise return for the tax period of July 2121.

The FBR said the date of payment of sales tax and federal excise return, which is due on August 15, 2021 has been extended up to August 23, 2021. Furthermore, the date of submission of sales tax and federal excise return, which is due on August 18, 2021 has been extended up to August 24, 2021, added the FBR.