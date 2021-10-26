The popular Squid Game app has been found to be laced with malware. A cybersecurity researcher is warning users that the app is giving access to hackers. Hackers are able to send out malicious ad fraud and/or certain unwanted SMS subscription actions through the Joker malware.

According to the story by AndroidHeadlines, Netflix’s popular Korean TV show called Squid Game has managed to become quite a true hit all over the world. It was able to break all different types of records and is also most likely seeing a second season soon.

With this being said, considering the popularity of the show, there are a lot of apps that have appeared which is actually quite unsurprising. A certain malicious Squid Game app has already been spotted.

It was noted that the Squid Game app with the “Joker” malware has already been removed. That particular app has actually been spotted in the Play Store, and Google has already gotten rid of it. With the massive hacks as of late, Facebook is now suing a Ukrainian citizen for allegedly selling the stolen data of 178 million users.

As of the moment, there are already hundreds of different Squid Game-related apps out there. As of the moment, there are still over 200 available through the Play Store. In total, they have already been downloaded more than a million times.

It was noted that in order to avoid getting malware apps on one’s phone, users are advised not to install any particular unofficial Squid Game apps in general. The malicious code is most usually hidden inside the said wallpaper apps, imaging editing apps, and more.

As of the moment, there isn’t any rule on which apps users should avoid. Users cannot open over 20 different Squid Game apps to find which one is good. Although malware apps aren’t that common, they also aren’t that rare, so users have to be careful with every app they download.