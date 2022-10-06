Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N), an audio streaming service, announced on Wednesday that it had purchased Kinzen, a company that had assisted it in locating objectionable material on the site.

After “The Joe Rogan Experience” was criticised earlier this year for allegedly spreading misleading information about COVID-19, Spotify made the purchase as part of its efforts to manage harmful content on its platform.

The Dublin-based organisation has worked with Spotify since 2020, initially focusing on the authenticity of election-related content worldwide.Since then, Kinzen’s mandate has been broadened to include addressing hate speech, disinformation, and misinformation.

Sarah Hoyle, Spotify’s head of trust and safety, said, “Kinzen offers a combination of tools and experience to help us better understand the content on our platform and emerging abuse trends.”Deal details weren’t made public.

Spotify announced earlier this year that it would be more open about how it chooses whether content is appropriate and inappropriate. In January, it first made its platform rules public. It established a Safety Advisory Council in June to offer advice on hazardous content.

By providing early alerts about issues in various regions, Kinzen will help Spotify more effectively filter content in multiple languages.