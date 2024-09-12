Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has said dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice to the people was amongst the top most priorities of the present government.

Responding to a question during Question Hour in the National Assembly today, he said the government has constituted three task forces to review civil, criminal and NAB laws.

Moreover, a Special Committee has been constituted to set up legal aid mechanism for the poor and vulnerable sections of society.

The Minister said his ministry was reviewing various laws to ensure inexpensive and speedy justice to the public. In this regard, the Prime Minister has constituted a Legal Reform Committee under the chairmanship of Minister for Law and Justice.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said the government is implementing several reforms and initiatives in collaboration with the judiciary to ensure that delays were minimized and justice was served efficiently.

Responding to a Calling Attention notice, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that inclusion of Allama Iqbal Open University’s students in the Prime Minister’s laptop scheme will be ensured. He, however, said the final decision in this regard has yet to be taken.