Five people were killed and 11 injured in a horrific traffic accident in the US state of Texas. According to a global news agency, a speeding truck hit cars on a highway in the US city of Austin.As a result, 17 vehicles collided and were destroyed. More than 15 people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the scene. A total of five people were confirmed dead in the accident, while six of the other injured are said to be in critical condition. Police say the truck driver was intoxicated and has been arrested and an investigation has been launched on charges of murdering five people.