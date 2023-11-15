In the world of celebrity relationships, every move tends to catch public attention, and the recent spotlight has fallen on Lollywood sensation Hania Aamir and Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam.

Following Pakistan’s 2023 World Cup campaign, Babar Azam gained attention on social media due to a fan-edited video that swiftly went viral, creating a buzz online.

The edited clip features a montage of moments where Hania Aamir, a prominent star from the drama “Ishqiya,” complimented Babar Azam during an appearance on a game show, calling him ‘cuter than her.’ Additionally, Babar Azam expressed his interest in working with Hania, further intensifying the speculation. The amalgamation of these moments in the clip fueled excitement among fans, igniting rumors of a potential romance between the two.

Amidst the frenzy, fans of Hania and Babar took to social media platforms, sharing their thoughts and expressing support for the speculated relationship. Some enthusiasts even compared Hania to Anushka, the wife of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, suggesting that Hania could rival Anushka in terms of compatibility with Babar Azam.

However, amidst the speculation and fan anticipation, Hania Aamir stepped in to address the growing gossip. She clarified her relationship with Babar Azam, stating that he is akin to a brother to her, effectively putting an end to the romantic speculations circulating on social media.

The response from Hania brought a halt to the dating rumors, indicating that the camaraderie and admiration shared between Hania Aamir and Babar Azam are purely platonic.

While the fan-edited video sparked widespread interest and conversation among followers, Hania Aamir’s clarification serves as a reminder that not every close interaction between celebrities hints at a romantic relationship.